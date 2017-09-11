DUSU elections: DHC issues notice to candidates against defacement of public property

[India], Sep 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the candidates of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections in a plea against defacement of public property while campaigning for the elections which are scheduled for September 12.

The court has also stated that a person will have to pay a fine of Rs. 5000 if they are found going against the orders of the court.

Last week, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued notices to authorities over the massive use of pamphlets, flyers and plastering of Delhi University walls with posters for the upcoming elections.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Prashant Manchanda alleging that disruption of classrooms by candidates and student outfits in "horrible shape and painting [walls] in the classrooms, deals a striking body blow to the right to life, liberty and education of the students". (ANI)