Dutch national apprehended at Delhi airport for carrying fake ticket

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a Dutch national at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport for entering the airport on a fake ticket.

The man, identified as Kartal Ozer, was spotted by a CISF personnel in the check-in area of Terminal 3. On being enquired, the man disclosed that he gained access by showing an edited ticket of 'Tajik Air' flight bound to Dushanbe.

Ozer further disclosed that the reason to do the aforementioned was that he wanted see-off his girlfriend who was travelling on the said flight.

A case has been registered against him under sections 417 (Punishment for cheating) and 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code. He has been handed over to the Delhi police. (ANI)