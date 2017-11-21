Dwarka shootout: 5 apprehended, illegal arms recovered

[India], November 21 (ANI): Five people have been apprehended on Tuesday in a shootout between some miscreants and local and Punjab police (Mohali Team) here.

The incident took place after the police team conducted a joint raid at Gudia Properties at Dwarka More to arrest the wanted criminals.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, which include 11 illegal arms and one pistol, and more than 100 cartridges have been recovered.

No injuries have been reported yet.

Further investigation is under process. (ANI)