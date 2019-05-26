Dynastic, appeasement politics pushed-out by politics of performance: Amit Shah

[India], May 25 (ANI): BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday hailed the Lok Sabha election results as a testimony of people choosing politics of performance over politics of 'dynasty, casteism and appeasement'.

"After the sixties, democracy in this country was under the grip of dynasty politics, casteism and appeasement. It is for the first time in 2019 that the country has pushed these things out of politics and has reposed faith in politics of performance," he said addressing the NDA Parliamentary Parliamentary in the Central Hall of Parliament after election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as leader of the NDAPP to head the government again.

Shah thanked all the allies and the MPs for unanimously choosing Modi as prime minister again and said, "This euphoric mandate is massive and historic. After 1971, for the first time, a Prime Minister is returning to the post with an even bigger majority after completing a first five-year term."

He also asserted that Narendra Modi becoming the prime minister of the country exemplified the spirit of the constitution.

"After Modi became Prime Minister, the poorest of Indian felt that the spirit of the Constitution can turn into reality and a person from poor background become Prime Minister. It was a Narendra Modi experiment when people wanted him to replicate the development model of Gujarat in the whole country. This experiment of people has been successful."

Shah outlined various people-centric initiatives of the NDA governments first term and said, "The 50 crore poor who were looking for their place in the country's system were previously not able to find it. In the five years, Narendra Modi has uplifted the 22 crores poor of the country and it is their blessing which has come as this historic mandate."

He also talked about the surgical strikes, while criticising those who questioned it the first time.

"When the first surgical strike happened, people felt that a government has come which can answer the country's enemies inside their homes. Initially the defence pundits of the country called surgical strike as a fluke but after Pulwama attack the air force personnel's took the revenge through air-strike", said Shah.

Shah also said that it is people's expectation to see India emerge as a world power and hopefully same will happen in the second term of the Modi led NDA government.

Earlier during the NDA meeting, Narendra Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA.

He was greeted by SAD's Parkash Singh Badal, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and Nitin Gadkari after being elected as the leader of NDA and BJP at the NDA meeting.

Modi-led NDA swept the elections and won 352 out of 542 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. In the official count, the BJP has secured 303 seats, 22 more than in 2014 elections. (ANI)