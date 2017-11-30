E. Madhusudhanan to be AIADMK's candidate for RK Nagar by-election

Chennai: E. Madhusudhanan, 84-year-old AIADMK presidium Chairman is elected as the party's candidate for the upcoming by poll elections in Chennai's RK Nagar.





He has already contested the by-election earlier this year before it was countermanded on charges of attempts to bribe the voters with money power. He was a candidate on behalf of the faction headed by O. Panneerselvam.





The by-election is taking place after the Panneerselvam faction and the group headed by the Chief Minister merged and has since secured the "two leaves" symbol of the AIADMK for the combined party.



The R.K. Nagar seat in Chennai fell vacant following the death of Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.

The by-poll was scheduled for April 12 before it was countermanded. The Madras High Court had directed it should take place before December 31.

Meanwhile, the DMK, which has renominated Marudhu Ganesh as its candidate, got more support on Monday -- from the CPI and DK.

It has already secured the support of allies Congress and Muslim League as well as parties such as Viduthalai Chiruttaigal Katchi (VCK), All India Forward Bloc and Manithaneya Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

The PMK has said it won't contest because it feels the election won't be held in a "fair manner". But Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa has decided to plunge into the fray. So has the BJP, which will pick its candidate in a day or two.

In the countermanded election it had fielded well-known Tamil music composer Gangai Amaran.