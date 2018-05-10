E-mailed Panachayat poll nominations won't be accepted in WB: SC

[India] May 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside Calcutta High Court order that asked West Bengal Election Commission (WBEC) to accept nominations for Panchayat polls through e-mail.

The WBEC had challenged the Calcutta High Court's order.

The Top Court three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, said, Panchayat elections will go on as per the earlier schedule. It is to be noted that the state panchayat elections are to be held on May 14.

The Bench also directed the WBEC not to declare almost 17,000 candidates winners, who have won the panchayat polls unopposed.

The Calcutta HC, in an order issued on Wednesday, had directed the state Election Commission to accept online nominations filed on April 23. Around 800 Communist Party of India (Marxist) supported candidates had filed their nominations through email. The Calcutta High Court on May 8 had directed the WBEC to accept nominations of Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M), which had reportedly filed around 800 nominations through email within the stipulated time before 3 pm on April 23. The panchayat polls were earlier due to take place between May 1 and May 7, which will now be held on May 14. (ANI)