E-way bill for smooth inter-state goods movement rolled out

[India] April 1 (ANI): An inter-state expressway (e-way) bill system was rolled out on Sunday in order to facilitate smooth movement of goods around the country.

The e-way bill system, which became mandatory from Sunday, was introduced as per the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council.

The implementation of the nationwide e-way bill mechanism, under the GST regime, is being done by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) in association with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and is being run on the portal- ewaybillgst.gov.in.

It is being heralded a paradigm shift in inter-state goods movement. The trial run for e-way bills under the current GST regime started earlier on January 16 this year. A total of 10, 96, 905 taxpayers have registered on e-Way Bill Portal till date. Further 19,796 transporters, who are not registered under GST, have enrolled themselves on this Portal. 1,71,503 e-waybills were successfully generated on the portal from 0000 hours till 1700 hrs today itself. To answer queries from taxpayers and transporters, a central helpdesk of GST has made special arrangements with 100 agents dedicated to answering queries related only to e-way bills. E-way Bill can be generated through various modes like Web (Online), Android App, via SMS using Bulk Upload Tool and also through an API-based site to site integration to name a few. Consolidated e-way Bill can be generated wherein the transporters can create multiple sub-users and allocate roles to them which in turn would help them declare their various offices as sub-users. Also, there is a provision for cancellation of e-way Bill within 24 hours of the person generating the e-way Bill. In order to cancel the e-way bill within 24 hours, the recipient can also reject the e-way Bill within the validity period of the e-way bill or 72 hours of generation of the e-way bill by the consignor whichever is earlier.(ANI)