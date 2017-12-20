EAM Swaraj appeals to countrymen to help find Geeta's parents

[India], Dec 20 (ANI): As Indian national Geeta still waits for her parent two years after being rescued from Pakistan, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday appealed all to help her by recognising the dialect of a letter written by the former in a local dialect and in Devanagari script.

Swaraj took to Twitter to voice her appeal.

"Geeta was rescued from Pakistan. She cannot speak or hear. We have obtained some pages from Pakistan written by her in a local dialect and in Devanagari script. /1," she wrote, and followed it with another tweet with a link to the said letter, "Please see these pages and tell us the area where this dialect is spoken and what do these pages convey. This will help us locate her home and unite her with her family."

Geeta, alias Guddi, had crossed over to the neighbouring country 10 to 12 years ago. Since she is deaf and mute, it is yet to be known how she reached there. She was rescued two years ago, and has since been waiting for her parent to come take her home. In October, the External Affairs Minister had also announced a reward of Rs one lakh for whosoever could find her parents, and assured that if the parents come out to own her, the government would take full responsibility of her future and expenses. Geeta was taken in by an NGO in Indore, where she has been learning such skills and the like, for two years. (ANI)