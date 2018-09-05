EAM Swaraj receives US Secy of State Pompeo

[India], Sep 05 (ANI): The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Delhi on Wednesday evening. He was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Palam airport.

Pompeo, along with US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, is in India to attend 2+2 dialogue which will be held on September 6.

The two nations are likely to hold a discussion about the significant issue of increasing the interaction between the Indian Army and the Central Command of the US.

Among others, the delegation will also discuss issues like India buying Russian missile defence systems and Iranian oil exports to the country; however, "these issues will not be prioritised," Pompeo asserted.

The US Secretary of State underscored that he and US Defence Secretary James Mattis are looking forward to the 2+2 talks, which he called an "incredibly important meeting." Pompeo termed India as the only designated defence partner and added that Washington and New Delhi share a "great relationship", which is crucial to the success of the US' Indo-Pacific strategy. (ANI)