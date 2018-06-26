Early Lok Sabha polls? Nagpur may hold the clue

New Delhi: While the Narendra Modi government completes five years in government in May 2019, and the general elections have to be held before the term ends, the buzz is that the elections will be held in December 2018.

And the report that Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, is set to host the monsoon session of the state Legislature, adds fuel to the fire.

Nagpur will host the monsoon session after a gap of 47 years and this will be the fourth time it is being done. The monsoon session of the state Legislature is normally held in Mumbai. Nagpur normally hosts the winter session.

The session will commence in Nagpur on July 4 and conclude on July 20. According to an official of the Vidhan Bhavan, the monsoon sessions of the state Legislature were earlier held in Nagpur in 1961, 1966 and 1971. Tellingly, in 1966 and 1971 when the Legislature did not meet in Nagpur for the winter sessions since the state went to polls in those years after the monsoon sessions were held there. Tellingly, in 1966 and 1971 when the Legislature did not meet in Nagpur for the winter sessions since the state went to polls in those years after the monsoon sessions were held there. As per the Nagpur Pact-1953, the district in the Vidarbha region was accorded the status of second capital of Maharashtra. The pact also required one session of the state Legislature to be held in Nagpur every year. But there was no clarity on whether it should be budget, monsoon or the winter session, the Vidhan Bhavan official said. As per the Nagpur Pact-1953, the district in the Vidarbha region was accorded the status of second capital of Maharashtra. The pact also required one session of the state Legislature to be held in Nagpur every year. But there was no clarity on whether it should be budget, monsoon or the winter session, the Vidhan Bhavan official said.