Earth Day 2018: All you need to know

"We have only one earth, so we need to take care of her." -- Senator Gaylord Nelson, Wisconsin

When was Earth Day first celebrated?

On April 22, 1970.

What's it about?

Understanding the biodiversity of our planet and taking steps to protect nature and environment. It's also about creating awareness about environment issues.

Why is it important?

It teaches us about what resources we have left, what we are losing and what to do [be environment friendly and energy efficient] so we can pass on the legacy to future generations. At the least, we will have lungfuls of fresh air to breathe and enough water to drink and our cities won't be flooded due to global warming. That's why this day is important.

Does it have an anthem? Of course. The lyrics of the Earth Day Anthem are set to the tone of Beethoven's Ode to Joy. This is how it goes: Joyful joyful we adore our Earth in all its wonderment Simple gifts of nature that all join into a paradise Now we must resolve to protect her Show her our love throughout all time With our gentle hand and touch We make our home a newborn world Now we must resolve to protect her Show her our love throughout all time With our gentle hand and touch We make our home a newborn world. Does Earth Day have a theme? If yes, wat is this year's theme? Yes. The theme for Earth Day 2018 is End Plastic Pollution. How does plastic actually enter our oceans? #OurBluePlanet celebrating #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/aOG4IMKlCN — BBC #OurBluePlanet (@OurBluePlanet) April 22, 2018 At least 51 trillion microplastic particles are already in our oceans. Shrink your plastic footprint & take action for #CleanSeas. Here's how: https://t.co/0y09PmpgyH #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/vORm6uSUTm — United Nations (@UN) April 22, 2018 How to celebrate Earth Day? By planting trees? It goes deeper than that, mate. It's not about planting trees on just one day of the year. It's a state of mind that permeates the whole year, year after year, where you take personal responsibility for plastic pollution by adopting the four "R"s -- reject, reduce, reuse and recycle. Do your bit to take care of this planet. Don't limit yourself to just planting trees. Conserve water, use reusable shopping bags. Drive less. Opt for ride-sharing and biking instead. Prepare food with local produce. Save electricity. Unplug appliances that aren't in use. Switch off. And remember, we aren't the only ones who live on earth. Protect and nurture nature. We need joy as we need air. We need love as we need water. We need each other as we need the earth we share. -- Maya Angelou Happy #EarthDay.