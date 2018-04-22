Earth Day 2018: Meaningful tweets from around the Earth

Earth is special. It's the only place in the universe that we know contains life. Celebrate its beauty with these amazing images of our home planet from our #EarthDay photo gallery! Take a look, download and maybe even use one as your device's wallpaper: https://t.co/Z3YfuRz7U1 pic.twitter.com/5aZOagDu4l

We aren't talking envy here:

On #EarthDay, green is all there is to be. Celebrate with me by bein' green all year long! pic.twitter.com/Vf07Qp22Zf — Kermit the Frog (@KermitTheFrog) April 22, 2018

Just one day can make a huge difference:

Happy #EarthDay! There is a simple but significant way to help protect the planet and all its inhabitants and it starts with just #OneDayAWeek! One day without eating animal products can have a huge impact in helping maintain the delicate balance that sustains us all. pic.twitter.com/U2sGJFJ5hk — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) April 22, 2018

Couldn't agree more:

Happy Earth Day, everyone!

Good reminder that we all should be doing all we can EVERY day to keep our planet clean...for us, for our children and for their children.#EarthDay2018 pic.twitter.com/smIruBoKqi — KrisS (@MplsMe) April 22, 2018

Sensible guy:

Happy Earth Day pic.twitter.com/3qgpTqJXe4 — Mikey V (@MikeyV___) April 22, 2018

We can all take a leaf from Norway's book:

Norway recycles an incredible 96% of its plastic bottles #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/RTSXDn2Dpv — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 22, 2018

Three things to do:

Happy #EarthDay! Here are three simple things you can start doing today to help protect the earth pic.twitter.com/hs9Xjbz8Zf — AnimalPlanet (@AnimalPlanet) April 22, 2018

Let's keep up the good work:

Removing trash from oceans and seas - well done India #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/L2F5i85yaW — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 22, 2018

What more can be done?

We’re all in this together - let’s show our love for oceans on #EarthDay by taking action for #CleanSeas: https://t.co/QyOjN5px1M pic.twitter.com/WWlI7DpZbl — UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) April 22, 2018

Change your diet, maybe?

Happy Earth Day! If you really love and care about the planet we live on, go vegan to help save it. pic.twitter.com/hvfPzKLVDX — Panic! at the Disco Superfan (@realityunf0lds) April 22, 2018

Don't forget to recycle. Here's how you spell the magic word:

The mother of all spaceships; we ride on it:

Earth is our spaceship & @Space_Station is just a traveling companion as we hurtle around the Sun together again & again. On this #EarthDay, I hope all inhabitants of our beautiful planet learn to see it without borders as we do. We all live out in space. https://t.co/XBgxUkSXSh pic.twitter.com/cmt4bZwmmj — A.J. (Drew) Feustel (@Astro_Feustel) April 22, 2018

We only have one Earth. We also have only one Superman: