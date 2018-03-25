Earth Hour 2018: MP CM holds meeting in candlelight

[India], Mar 25 (ANI): On the occasion of Earth Hour, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a meeting in candlelight at his residence.

The lights in the Chief Miniter's House were dimmed for an entire hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Meanwhile, in Delhi lights were put out at places like, Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block of the Central Secretariat from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Further, the war memorial of India Gate also plunged into darkness to observe the Hour.

Mumbai also contributed towards saving the electricity as the lights at the Gateway of India were dimmed too. The movement of the Earth Hour began in 2007 in Australia, and it has now become a global campaign wherein non-essential lights are turned off at 8:30 PM on a specific day towards the end of March. Globally various other countries, including Australia, United States of America, Egypt and France, also observed the hour by dimming the lights of famous historical monuments including the Sydney Harbour Bridge, New York's Empire State Building, Pyramids of Egypt and, the Eiffel Tower. (ANI)