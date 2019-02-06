Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude strikes Kashmir, tremors felt in Srinagar

[India], Feb 6 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening. Tremors were felt in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir Valley.The earthquake struck at 10:17 pm and lasted several seconds. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far due to the earthquake.People rushed out of their houses as soon as the tremors were felt.

The epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 40 kilometres in northwestern Kashmir, 118 kilometres from Srinagar.Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference leader took to Twitter after the earthquake and said, "Srinagar rocks!" (ANI)