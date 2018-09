[India], Sep 09 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale hit Haryana on Sunday. Mild tremors were also felt in Delhi and adjoining NCR.

Haryana's Jhajjar district was the epicenter of the quake which occurred at around 4:30 PM. and

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Earlier on July 1, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Sonipat. (ANI)