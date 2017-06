[India], June 2 (ANI): Tremors measuring 5.0 magnitude on the Richter scale were felt in Delhi and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) on early hours of Friday.

The temblor shook the national capital around 4:25 am.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in Rohtak, Haryana.

There was no immediate loss of life and property reported from anywhere.

Further details are awaited.(ANI)