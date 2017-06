[India], June 19 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hit Manipur's Imphal at around 4:05 a.m. today morning.

As per the reports, no damage to property and loss of lives have been reported so far. This is the third earthquake in the north eastern state in one month.

A few days ago, a mild earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 had hit Manipur's Churachandpur district.

Earlier on June 1, an earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hit Senapati district in Manipur at around 5:48 p.m. (ANI)