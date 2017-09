[India], September 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred on Thursday in India-Bangladesh Border region at around 8:02 pm.

As per National Center for Seismology, New Delhi, the earthquake occurred at 20:02 (Indian Standard Time) with a slight intensity of 10 Kms in depth carrying a Latitude of 25.2°N and Longitude of 90.0°E in India-Bangladesh Border region.

No damage to property or loss of lives has been reported so far.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)