[India]. Mar 15 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Churachandpur region of Manipur.

As per the meteorological department, the earthquake occurred at around 7:56 am in the morning.

As of now, no casualties or damages have been reported.

Earlier on March 3, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale stroke Churachandpur region of Manipur. (ANI)