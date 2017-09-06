Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts Andaman Islands

Port Blair: An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale occured this morning in the Andaman Sea, the United States Geological Survey said.

The quake hit 162 kilometres south-west of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

As of 6:39 am, no loss of life or property was reported, the news agency ANI said in a tweet. A 5.4-magnitude quake is considered moderate. An earthquake must measure at least 6 on the Richter Scale to be considered strong.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands fall into the "Very Severe Intensity" seismic zone, the fifth in a rubric defined by the Bureau of Indian Standards.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit the islands on March 14.