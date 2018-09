[India], Sep 12 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning at around 5:15 am.

A few minutes later at 5:43 am another quake of magnitude 3.1 jolted the Jhajjar district of Haryana.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Earlier on September 9, an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale rattled Jhajjar district. (ANI)