Eastern Army Commander visits forward posts, reviews operational preparedness along Sikkim border

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen MM Naravane, today reviewed the operational preparedness along the Sikkim border during a three-day visit to the Sukna-based 33 Corps.

“The Army Commander accompanied by the 33 Corps Commander visited forward areas, where he was briefed on security situation along the border and also interacted with the troops,” an Army release said.

The Army Commander complimented the soldiers for their professionalism, dedication and commitment for maintaining round the clock vigil in inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions.

The Army was engaged in a standoff with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army for more than a month in Doklam in 2017 which was resolved after long negotiations with the Chinese government. (ANI)