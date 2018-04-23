EC announces dates for Maharashtra biennial polls, Andhra by-elections

[India], Apr. 23 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced the dates for the biennial elections in Maharashtra and a by-election in Andhra Pradesh.

The two elections will be held on May 21 and counting will take place on May 24.

The Maharashtra elections has been necessitated as the term of six Legislative Council members will end on May 31 and June 21.

The by-election in Andhra Pradesh is required as Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu from the Chittoor local authorities' constituency died on February 7.

According to media reports, the scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 4 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 7. (ANI)