EC announces Karnataka poll dates: Voting on May 12, results on May 15

New Delhi: Voting for the Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on the 12 of May, and the results will be out on the 18th of May , the Election Commission announced today. The term of the current 224-member legislative Assembly ends on May 28.

The Election Commission announced the schedule of the Karnataka Assembly election:

: April 17th, 2018.

: April 24, 2018.

: April 25, 2018.

: April 27, 2018.

: May 12, 2018.

: May 15, 2018.

Model Code of Conduct for the elections will come into effect immediately. Eco-friendly material should be used for all propaganda exercise. Use of loud speakers will be regulated so that people can sleep at night. Loud speakers won't be allowed from 10 pm to 6 am, said CEC Om Prakash Rawat.

CEC Rawat added that each candidate has been allotted Rs 28 lakh for expenditure. "I urge my media friends to ensure that any wrongdoings or aberrations are highlighted," Rawat said.

The Karnataka Assembly elections will see 56,696 polling stations, an increase of almost 9 per cent compared to the last election, the Election Commission said at the press conferrence. "The model code of conduct comes into effect immediately," the EC also said.

The last state elections were held in the first week of May in 2013.

The elections are likely to be a three-way fight between Congress, BJP and JDS. While BJP would look to regain its southern citadel, Congress would expect Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to retain the only big state it is in power, with Kumaraswamy's party, according to analysts, likely to play kingmaker.

The BJP is making a concerted bid to unseat the Congress.

The Janata Dal-Secular, led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, which is the third force in the state, has announced its pre-poll tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party.