EC announces lifting of MCC following culmination of elections

[India], May 26 (ANI): Following the culmination of the seven-phase electoral exercise in the country, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the lifting of 'model code of conduct' with immediate effect.

"Model code of conduct has ceased to be in operation with immediate effect after results of Lok Sabha elections and Legislative assemblies in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim," the notification by ECI read.

ECI has conveyed the information to the cabinet secretary, chief secretaries of all states and union territories as well as their Chief Electoral Officers.

Model Code of Conduct came into effect on April 10 after the announcement of the election schedule. Polls were held from April 11 to May 19, and results were declared on May 23. Narendra Modi-led BJP swept the 17th Lok Sabha elections, garnering 303 seats. Along with its allies, BJP secured 352 seats out of 542. Congress, on the other hand, managed to garner only 52 seats. (ANI)