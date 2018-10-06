EC announces poll dates of 5 major states

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the election schedule for the Assembly Elections of five states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat informed that simultaneous elections will be held in the five states, the results of which will be announced on before December 11.

Chhattisgarh will go to polls in two phases- November 12 and 20 respectively.

Single-phase Assembly polls will be held in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram on November 28.

Rajasthan and Telangana will also have single phase elections on December 7. Counting of votes will be done on December 11 for all the five states. The election commission also informed that Voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) will be used in the polling. With Saturday's announcement Model Code of Conduct has come into effect in the five poll-bound states. (ANI)