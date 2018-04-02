EC assures probe in poll code violation by Amit Shah: Singhvi

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday said that the Election Commission (EC) has assured to take cognisance of the alleged violation of the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah.

After visiting the Election Commission (EC) here, Singhvi said, "We have asked for the immediate inquiry in the matter, shortest possible notice and prohibition of such activities in Karnataka till May 12. The Chief election commissioner has promised to look into the matter at the earliest."

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee filed a complaint with the EC against BJP president Amit Shah, citing the violation of model code of conduct. According to the complaint, Shah handed a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family of murdered RSS worker Raju with an intention to polarise voters in Mysuru. The election for 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 12 and the counting of the votes will take place on May 15. (ANI)