EC backs 'one candidate, one seat' plea

[India], Apr 4 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has supported a plea filed in the Supreme Court that seeks a restraint on candidates from contesting from more than one seat.

At present, a candidate can contest from maximum two constituencies in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly polls.

The EC filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, requesting that candidates be barred from contesting more than one seat during elections.

This comes after a plea was filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, who advocates for 'one candidate, one seat'.

The matter will be heard by SC on July 2. The Supreme Court had in December 2017 issued notices seeking replies from the commission and the Centre on the issue. The top court had said that the practice of one candidate contesting on multiple seats was only a drain on the exchequer as it necessitated bypolls. (ANI)