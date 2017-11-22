EC bribery case: Close associate of 'middleman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar arrested

[India], November 22 (ANI): Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested Pulkit Kundra, a close associate of 'middleman' Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who had tried to bribe Election Commission officials to get nod for using two-leave election symbol for Sasikala's faction of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Chandrashekhar was arrested on April 16 in connection with the case that also involves AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran.

He was accompanied by Delhi Police for his court hearing in Mumbai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru between October 9 and 16.

Dinakaran, who was also arrested on April 25 for allegedly attempting to bribe an unidentified Election Commission official, was granted bail in the case on June 1. Seven Delhi Police personnel have also become casualty of this case after they allegedly allowed Chandrashekhar to roam freely in a Bengaluru mall, while he was in their custody. (ANI)