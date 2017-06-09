EC bribery case: Middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's bail plea dismissed

[India], June. 9 (ANI): The Tis Hazari Court on Friday dismissed the bail plea of middleman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with a case involving the alleged bribing of Election Commission officials for ownership of the AIADMK's two-leaves symbol.

A Delhi court had earlier granted bail to hawala operators Lalit Kumar and Nathu Singh in this matter.

Last week, the Tis Hazari court granted bail to T.T.V. Dhinakaran and his aide Mallikarjun in the same case on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs. 5 lakh each and surrender of their passports.

The Delhi Police had earlier opposed Chandrashekhar's bail plea, following which the court had reserved its order. The Delhi Police claimed that Sukesh had many cases pending against him and also asserted that more arrests are likely to be made in the case soon. Earlier on April 25, a Delhi court extended the alleged middleman's police custody till April 28, hours after Dhinakaran accepted that he met Chandrashekhar in his bribery dealing with the Election Commission. Dhinakaran initially refused to have known Sukesh. He later accepted meeting him when Sukesh himself gave the details of his meeting with the former. Dhinakaran, who is accused of trying to bribe an Election Commission official in a bid to retain the 'two leaves' symbol of the AIADMK, however, maintained that he did not pay any money to Sukesh. Searches were also conducted at Sukesh's Kochi residence to trace the amount paid to him. Details of calls made and received and messages sent and received were also being sought. Earlier on April 23, Dhinakaran was cross examined along with his 'friend' Mallikarjuna and P.A. Janardhanan, sources state. They were quizzed about the money trail of the alleged bribe. Also, the matter of Dhinakaran staying over with Mallikarjuna for around 10 days after an FIR was filed against him was also brought up during the interrogation. On April 22, Dhinakaran was given a set of questions by the Delhi Police in connection with the case. (ANI)