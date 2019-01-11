EC committee submits report on modification in section 126

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Committee constituted under the chairmanship of sr. deputy election commissioner Umesh Sinha to review and suggest modifications and changes in the provisions of Section 126 and other sections of the Representation of the People Act 1951, submitted its report to the Commission on Thursday.

The recommendations made by the Committee, when implemented, will help in minimising the possible interference of activities which aim at indirectly influencing voters during the valuable silence period of 48 hours provided to them.

The report was submitted after detailed consultations with all major stakeholders including various political parties, nominees/ representatives of the Press Council of India (PCI), the News Broadcasters Association (NBA), the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The recommendations of the Committee will be considered by the Commission in detail for follow up action. (ANI)