EC conducts workshop for District Election Officers ahead of LS Polls

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Election Commission conducted workshop for all District Election Officers here on Wednesday.

Rajat Kumar, CEO, Telangana, Speaking to ANI said, "We are conducting the training for the District Election Officers in the recent times given the complexity and the challenges of conducting elections in the country. The ECI has decided that officials who participate at senior levels should have certification level training, so that they will know all aspects of the election process."

He said that the workshop will be conducted for two days. "Election preparation is going on in the state as per schedule, we have completed the process of obtaining claims and objections in the state. Approximately 27 lakh claims and objections received," he added. He also informed that the CEC gave instructions to the officials and reviewed the overall preparedness ahead of the polls. (ANI)