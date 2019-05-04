EC gives clean chit to PM Modi, Amit Shah

[India] May 3, (ANI): The Election Commission on Friday issued clean chits to Prime Minister Modi stating that it found no poll code violations in two speeches by the Prime Minister at Nanded and Varanasi.

The EC also gave clean chit to BJP president Amit Shah for his speech delivered at Nagpur.

The poll watchdog's order came on the complaint filed by the Congress, which alleged that PM had violated the poll code in his public speech in Nanded on April 6 and in another speech he had given at Varanasi on April 25.

"The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the commission is of the considered view that no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted" the EC said. The EC also accepted the request made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi seeking an extension to reply to the notice issued by the commission for his impugned statement while addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 2. The commission has now given him extension till May 7 to reply to its notice. (ANI)