EC gives clean chit to PM Modi over 'nuclear button not for Diwali' remark

[India], May 2 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his speech at Barmer, Rajasthan, stating that no "violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted."

"The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and after examination of complete transcript of speech of 10 pages as per the certified copy sent by the Returning Officer, 17 Barmer Parliamentary Constituency," the electoral body stated regarding Prime Minister Modi's April 21 rally.

"Commission is of the considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted," it added.

The Congress party had reportedly moved the Election Commission alleging that the Prime Minister violated the poll code by repeatedly invoking the armed forces in his speeches.

Speaking at the rally, Prime Minister Modi took a jibe at Pakistan over the nuclear button and said that India has not kept its nuclear weapons for Diwali.

He said, "Terror attacks were common in our country due to the liberty given to Pakistan. Today also deadly attacks have taken place in Sri Lanka. People were celebrating Easter and praying in churches, but terrorists killed them. What wrong did they do? They were only praying. Terrorism is spreading its wings. (atankwad felta chala ja raha h)... To teach a lesson to these terrorists, I get inside their homes and kill them."

"India has stopped the policy of getting scared of Pakistan's threats. Every other day they used to say "We've nuclear button, we've nuclear button".....What do we have then? Have we kept it for Diwali? Humne Pakistan ki sari hekdi nikal di. Usey katora lekar duniya bhar me ghumne ke liye maine majboor kar diya hai. People think that I have done the right thing. But Congress and its allies feel I have not done the right thing," he added.

PM Modi said that "Congress and its allies have different thinking for the Jawans of our armed forces."

"You would be amazed to know that there is a government in Karnataka, which is running because of Congress. The Chief Minister of Karnataka said that those people, who do not have anything to eat join the forces... Isn't it an insult for those mothers who give birth to the Jawans? Do people join forces for food? They join forces to die for their country. I always celebrate Diwali with the Jawans," he said.

"Congress doesn't trust the caliber of forces and they called the Army chief a 'gali ka gunda'," he added. (ANI)