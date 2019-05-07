EC gives clean chit to PM Modi over Pulwama remark, 'roadshow' in Ahmedabad: Sources

[India], May 7 (ANI): The Election Commission has given a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Pulwama remark in Chitradurga, Karnataka, on April 9, where he reportedly asked voters to vote for the heroes of the Balakot air strike, sources said.

The Prime Minister has also has been given a clean chit by the electoral body for his "roadshow" in Ahmedabad held on April 23, sources added.

On April 23, Lok Sabha elections were held in Gujarat. Prime Minister Modi took a ride in an open SUV in Ahmedabad as he made his way to cast his vote in the third phase of the elections.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and will go on till May 19. The result will be announced on May 23. (ANI)