EC has allotted 'two leaves' symbol to EPS-OPS faction of AIADMK: TN CM

[India], November 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy on Thursday said the Election Commission of India has allotted the "two leaves" symbol to the faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), led by him and his deputy O Panneerselvam (EPS-OPS faction).

The EC is, however, yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

AIADMK MP V Maitreyan said they were informed by the EC about this verbally, and that they were waiting for the hard copy.

Palanisamy, while informing of the development, rebuffed the allegation of securing the symbol due to proximity with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The EC has given the judgement in our favour. We had facts on our side and majority of MLAs, MPs and party workers were with us. All this was taken into consideration," he said. The two factions of the AIADMK, EPS-OPS' and TTV Dinakaran's, had filed a written submission in the Election Commission in "two leaves" symbol case, on November 13. Following the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa in December last year, a tug of war had broken out among the party members to retrieve the official party symbol. In a general council meeting on September 12, the merged factions of EPS and OPS had passed a resolution stating that the AIADMK would be a unified faction and shall retrieve the two leaves symbol and the AIADMK name. (ANI)