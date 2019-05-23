EC has no record of EVM technicians, alleges Congress leader

[India], May 22 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand cabinet minister and Congress leader Navprabhat on Wednesday alleged that Election Commission has no knowledge of technicians who handle EVMs used in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Navprabhat claimed that the technicians, who perform first level checks of EVMs, are not employees of Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). He added that they are hired by a Mumbai based private company and that the poll commission does not maintain any record for these technicians.

"Chief Election Officer of state has no knowledge of these technicians and it's shocking that they can manually touch the EVM without going through any verification process," Navprabhat said. "Election Commission committee has itself admitted that the cable, which connects control unit to ballot unit can be tampered, hence it's the responsibility of the Election Commission to investigate these charge and restore faith of masses in the electoral process," he added Twenty-two opposition parties on Tuesday met officials of the Election Commission seeking increased tally of EVM and VVPAT slips, however, a day later the demand was rejected by the poll body. Opposition leaders have alleged tampering of EVMs and irregularities in their storage, more so after exit-polls predicted a landslide win for BJP-led NDA in national elections. The Election Commission rubbished all such claims and reiterated that due processes are being followed. Elections to 543 Lok Sabha seats were held across seven phases from April 11 to May 19, counting of votes is scheduled for May 23. (ANI)