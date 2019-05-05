EC issues notice to Pragya Singh Thakur over 'campaigning despite 72-hour ban'

[India] May 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur has been sent a notice by District Election Officer here over a complaint of her campaigning during the 3-day period when she was barred by the EC from campaigning.

"I'm a Sanyasi. My life's base is spiritualism, Indian cultural symbols and values. If somebody stops me from practising this, I will leave it to their wisdom," said Thakur on the matter.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday debarred Thakur from campaigning for three days in the Lok Sabha polls in the wake of her remark that she is proud of Babri Masjid's demolition. The remark was found violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by the poll body.

The district election officer sought a reply from Thakur on the notice. (ANI)