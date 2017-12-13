EC issues notice to Rahul for violating model code of conduct

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress President-elect, Rahul Gandhi for violating Section 126 (1) (b) of R P Act by giving an interview to a local Guajarati news channels in poll-bound Gujarat.

The ECI has directed Rahul to file a reply in the regard by 5 PM of December 18.