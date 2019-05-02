EC notice to Rahul over remarks on tribals

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday sent a notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for an alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct over his remarks that the BJP government has made a new rule under which the tribals can be shot and asked him to reply within 48 hours.

The poll panel said that the Congress President while addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol on April 23 made a statement which violated the model code of conduct under Para (2) of part (1) of General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of Political Parties and Candidates.

The EC's action comes after BJP Madhya Pradesh leader Om Pathak and Neeraj approached the poll panel and complained against him. While addressing a public meeting in Shahdol, the Congress President said, "Now Narendra Modi has made a new law. For tribals a new law has been enacted, in which a line has been written that now tribals can be shot. In the new law it is written that tribals will be attacked, your lands will be taken, your forest will be taken, your water will be taken and then they say that tribals can be shot." While finding him for violating the MCC, the poll panel has asked the Congress leader to file his reply within 48 hours.