EC officials demonstrate working of EVM, VVPAT machines

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday demonstrated the mechanism of EVM and VVPATs with the help of demo machines during an awareness program here.

Nikhil Kumar, Director, demonstrated the procedure step-by-step from setting up machines till casting of votes.

While talking to ANI, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain said, "More than 250 crore votes have been recorded in the EVMs and not one has ever been recorded wrongly."

He added that, as far as EVMs are concerned, they are completely full-proof, robust and cant’ be tampered with. He further claimed that with the entry of VVPATs, voters can verify their vote and hence increasing confidence.

For the upcoming elections, the estimated requirements are 16 lakh Control Units (CU)/ 22lakh Ballot Units (BU) and 17 Lakhs VVPATs. Among these 96% First Level checking (FLC) has been done. Jain said, “It is a stand-alone machine which cannot be connected through a cable or does not have the capability to receive remote signalling. The chip inside the machine is one time programmable.” (ANI)