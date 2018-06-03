EC orders probe into irregularities in MP electoral lists

[India], June 3 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (EC) on Sunday ordered a probe into alleged irregularities in electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh.

This comes after the Congress Party earlier in the day highlighted the presence of 60 lakh fake voters in the state's voting list.

In this regard, the EC has ordered the constitution of a team for Bhopal and Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) each, who will look into the alleged errors in the Madhya Pradesh electoral rolls.

Furthermore, the election-governing body has sought a final report from both the teams by June 7.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath alleged that 60 lakh fake voters were deliberately registered in the state's voter list. "We have provided evidence to the Election Commission that there are approximately 60 lakh fake voters registered in the voting list. These names have been deliberately registered in the list. This is not administrative negligence, but administrative misuse," he told reporters. Furthermore, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind the incident. "This has been done by the BJP. How is it possible that population increased by 24 percent in 10 years but the number of voters increased by 40 percent? We scrutinised lists in all constituencies. One voter is registered in 26 lists, and there are similar cases in other places too." In February this year, the Congress party had complained to the EC about discrepancies in Madhya Pradesh's voters' list and asked it to take necessary steps for ensuring free and fair elections. In April, the state's chief electoral officer Salina Singh said six lakh names were removed from Madhya Pradesh's voter list. On a related note, Madhya Pradesh is slated to go to polls later this year. (ANI)