EC orders re-polling in one polling booth in Puducherry

[India], May 9 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (EC) has declared "void", polls held on April 18 at polling station no-10, Kamaraj Nagar assembly segment of the Puducherry Parliamentary constituency.

In an order on Wednesday, EC stated that the re-polling will be held on May 12 between 7 am to 6 pm.

"After taking all material circumstances into account, the Election Commission hereby declares under Sub-Sections (2) of Section 58 of clause (b) under the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on April 18, 2019, at Polling Station No. 10 of 10-Kamraj Nagar Assembly Segment of Puducherry parliamentary constituency to be void," an order from the EC to the Returning Officer of Puducherry read.

The ECI directed the Returning Officer to ensure that wide publicity is given in the polling areas. It also directed the official to inform political parties and contesting candidates about the fresh poll. Earlier on Tuesday, EC had declared 'void', polls held at 168 polling stations in Tripura West parliamentary constituency on April 11 and ordered re-polling on May 12. Puducherry Lok Sabha seat went to polls on April 18. The counting of votes will be done on May 23. (ANI)