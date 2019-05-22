EC rejects Opposition's demands on VVPAT

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (EC), on Wednesday, has rejected the demands of the opposition to first verify Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips in five polling booths in each Assembly segment with the electronic voting machines (EVMs) prior to the counting of votes.

The decision was made by the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora at his meeting with election commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

Representatives of 22 opposition parties met the EC on Tuesday to raise their complaint on the functioning of EVMs and convey their demands to the EC.

Also, the Opposition wanted 100 per cent counting of paper slips of VVPATs of all polling stations of an assembly segment, in case of any discrepancy is found in VVPAT verification.