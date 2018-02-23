EC releases schedule for 58 Rajya Sabha seats from 16 states

[India], Feb. 23 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday released the schedule for the biennial elections that is to be held for 58 Rajya Sabha seats, which are falling vacant on April 2.

This election is to fill the seats of members, retiring in April-May 2018, and a by-election to the council of states from the state of Kerala.

The members whose terms are ending, include Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, JP Nadda, Thaawarchand Gehlot and Ramdas Athawale.

Besides the biennial elections, the EC also announced bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat from Kerala after MP Veerendra Kumar resigned in December. His term was to end in April, 2022. Meanwhile, the voting will take place on March 23. (ANI)