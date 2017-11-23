EC restores two-leaf symbol to unified AIADMK

New Delhi: The Election Commission restored the two-leaf symbol to the unified AIADMK helmed by O Panneerselvam and E Palaniswamy on Thursday.

The EC said the unified AIADMK is the real AIADMK. The poll panel also says TTV Dinakaran, VK Sasikala's nephew, did not have party support. The EC had frozen the party symbol after OPS walked out of the AIADMK. The merged factions of the party had moved the Election Commission in September.

Following the announcement, celebrations broke out in the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai.

"Our side had more supporters and legislators. We did not win because of the BJP; we did so because our arguments were better. We provided sufficient evidence: 90% of the party cadre were with us," Palaniswami said on the sidelines of a Central government function. Power struggle within the party broke out soon after the former Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa, passed away on December 5 last year after a prolonged illness. The Commission froze the symbol on March 22, disallowing its use in the R.K. Nagar bye-election in Chennai. The decision came after the ECI heard the rival factions of O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala, who staked their claim to the party symbol. The rival factions were told to furnish affidavits in their support by April 15, which was extended to June 16 on their request. Owing to rampant abuse of money power to influence voters, the R K Nagar byepoll was cancelled. However, the symbol remained frozen as the Commission had already recognised a split in the party and the dispute was yet to be decided.