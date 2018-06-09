EC rules out irregularity in MP electoral lists

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): The Election Commission (EC) on Friday rejected reports of any irregularities in the electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to the allegation leveled by the Congress party, the polling body in a statement said "nothing unusual" could be noticed in the electoral roll of the state.

"This has been seen from the perspective of census data and annual increase in the numbers of the electoral roll and nothing unusual could be noticed. It can be safely concluded that there is no basis to dispute current electoral roll," the Election Commission said.

It was pointed out that there has been unexplained growth in the electors in Madhya Pradesh as the Elector Population (EP) ratio which used to be 52.76 percent in 2008 increased to 61.45 percent in 2018. Following this, the EC also ordered a probe into alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. In February this year, the Congress party had complained to the EC about discrepancies in Madhya Pradesh's voters' list and asked it to take necessary steps for ensuring free and fair elections. Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Kamal Nath had also alleged that 60 lakh fake voters were deliberately registered in the state's voter list. On a related note, Madhya Pradesh will go to polls later this year. (ANI)