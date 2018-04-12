EC seeks powers to make election-related rules

[India] April 12 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it should get the powers to make rules regarding elections.

In an affidavit, the Commission also said it should get a permanent independent secretariat.

The Election Commission filed the affidavit in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that seeks more autonomy and independence to the ECI.

Advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has filed the PIL that seeks election-related rule-making powers to the ECI.

In this context, the ECI said it had sent a proposal in 1998 to the Centre stating that rule-making authority under the Representation of People Act should be conferred on the ECI. The PIL has also demanded that the Election Commissioners (ECs) shall also be removed from their office like the Chief Election Commissioner is removed. The CEC can be removed only by way of impeachment whereas the ECs can be removed on the recommendation of the CEC. (ANI)