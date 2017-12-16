'EC should dispel doubts over EVMs', says Gehlot

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to counter doubts raised by the Opposition leaders over tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"Election Commission should come forward and tell people that election will be unbiased. It is Election Commission's duty to resolve doubts about EVM, as it is essential to a country's democracy," Gehlot told media while leaving Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence after a meeting of party leaders.

Gehlot said that the poll watchdog's behaviour in this election, which he said was unjust towards the Congress, was also discussed in the meeting. Notably, the EC sent a notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi for flouting the Model Code of Conduct by giving a televised interview, a day before the second phase of Gujarat election. The Congress, on the other hand, accused the EC of ignoring the various press conferences and interviews of the BJP leaders. Gehlot also expressed confidence in its party for winning the election, despite majority of exit polls predicting otherwise. "Exit polls have often being proved wrong. We have faith of winning Gujarat election; the public of Gujarat has given its mandate in favour of Gujarat," Gehlot said, and added that Gandhi's campaign in the state was extraordinary. "He spoke about the real issue of farmers, youngster, inflation and poor," Gehlot added. The counting of votes for the two-phase assembly elections will be held on December 18. (ANI)