EC showing signs of life, Modi-Shah fear weakening: Chidambaram

[India], May 4 (ANI): P Chidambaram, the former finance minister and Congress leader, on Saturday took a dig at the Election Commission (EC), saying that it has started shedding the fear of Modi-Shah duo.

"With one member of the EC finding fault with Modi-Shah speeches and dissenting from the other two, the Election Commission is finally showing some signs of life!," Chidambaram wrote on Twitter.

The comment from the senior Congress leader came a day after the EC cleared PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah in four complaints of alleged Model Code of Conduct violation, of which at least one decision was not unanimous.

"Closer to May 6, 12 and 19, the Election Commission may actually reprimand Mr Modi and Mr Shah. That means the fear of Modi-Shah is finally weakening," Chidambaram wrote on the micro-blogging site. The poll watchdog's order came on the complaint filed by the Congress, which alleged that PM had violated the poll code in his public speech in Nanded on April 6 and in another speech at Varanasi on April 25. (ANI)